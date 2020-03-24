V-ID Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $257,797.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,630,062 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

