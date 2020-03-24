Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 740.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.55.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.89. 31,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,107. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.42. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

