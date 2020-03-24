Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,710,000 after acquiring an additional 171,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after buying an additional 1,588,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after buying an additional 73,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,029,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 2,994,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,981. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

