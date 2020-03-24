VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $31.84.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

