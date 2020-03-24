Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 206.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,188 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $24,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 108,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,511,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,573. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

