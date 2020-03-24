Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $44,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 417,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.96. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $133.06.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

