Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.