Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.