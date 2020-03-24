Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 709,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 171,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23.

