Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $33,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

VTIP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 186,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,929. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

