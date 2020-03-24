Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 237.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $204.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

