Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $4.99 on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 123,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,404. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average of $143.62. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $156.00.

