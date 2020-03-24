Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,051 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. 150,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,212. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

