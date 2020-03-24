Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,717,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day moving average of $156.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

