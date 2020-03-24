Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Veil has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $232,456.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.02649057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00183350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 70,673,763 coins and its circulating supply is 61,832,834 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.