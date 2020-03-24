Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.0469 on Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $55,067.72 and $304.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,605.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.02066206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.76 or 0.03387623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00600665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00710974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00075343 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00488133 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015139 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,285,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,174,599 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

