Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0025

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00604373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000877 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007821 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,216,501,143 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, YoBit, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Crex24, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Bitfinex, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

