Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,646 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vericel worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. 55,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,972. Vericel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.86 million, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

