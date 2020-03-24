VeriME (VME) Market Capitalization Achieves $16,517.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One VeriME token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00051062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.90 or 0.04195407 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00065559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037059 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003528 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

