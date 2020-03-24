Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,654 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.63% of Verisign worth $141,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Verisign by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 35,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $125,242,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisign stock traded up $9.35 on Tuesday, reaching $160.52. 16,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

