Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $533,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 484,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 131,124 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average is $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.15.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

