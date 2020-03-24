Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,925,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 513,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.36% of Verizon Communications worth $916,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

