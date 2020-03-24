Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of VET opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 49.00%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 633.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 65.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

