Veros Market Capitalization Achieves $194,241.26 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Veros has traded 101.4% higher against the US dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $194,241.26 and approximately $20,409.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.43 or 0.02598082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185712 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.