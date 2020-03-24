VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VF by 2,385.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 133,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 128,147 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 30,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,735. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

