ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 526,957 shares during the period. ViaSat accounts for about 11.2% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 2.47% of ViaSat worth $112,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViaSat during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ViaSat by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ViaSat by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,004,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ViaSat by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. 1,088,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

