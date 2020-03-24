Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.75 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 136.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS FTMNF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,032. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59.

About Victoria Gold

