Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $979.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,015 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,477,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 698.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 462,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Victory Capital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 120,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,671,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

