Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,161 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 53.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.01 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average of $151.03.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

