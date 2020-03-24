Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,787 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Addus Homecare worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Addus Homecare by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Addus Homecare by 60.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,490 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADUS opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $894.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43.

Several research firms have commented on ADUS. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.