Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

