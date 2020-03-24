Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 24.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

