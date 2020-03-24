Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,436 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Cognex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 696,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 2,053.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after buying an additional 617,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

