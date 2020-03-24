Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,940 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Unum Group worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Unum Group by 692.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 723,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 632,391 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 178,457 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 171,710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after buying an additional 127,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 125,172 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

