Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PS Business Parks worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

NYSE PSB opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $169.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

