Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $66.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

SBGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

