Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of National Health Investors worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,328.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.35. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

