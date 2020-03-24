Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.