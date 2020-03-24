Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

