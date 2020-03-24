Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Park National worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Park National by 5.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Park National by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Oneill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.98 per share, with a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

