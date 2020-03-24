Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of National HealthCare worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000.

National HealthCare stock opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

