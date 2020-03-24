Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Aircastle worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

AYR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:AYR opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Aircastle Limited has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

