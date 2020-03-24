Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of RealPage worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in RealPage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealPage alerts:

In other RealPage news, Director Charles Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,283.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,530 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,703. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RP stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.