Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Kelly Services worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kelly Services by 44.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kelly Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 248.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Kelly Services by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 22.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $487.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

