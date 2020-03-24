Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of WEX worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 91,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of WEX by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 107.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. WEX Inc has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

