Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Southside Bancshares worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,488 shares of company stock worth $72,170 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

