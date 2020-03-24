Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 179.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 456,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

