Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,828 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Albireo Pharma worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALBO opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $238.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALBO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.