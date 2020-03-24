Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,418 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Exelixis worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

EXEL opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $66,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,457 shares of company stock worth $13,556,952. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.