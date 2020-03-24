Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,011 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dril-Quip worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 175,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.72 and a beta of 1.59. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $56.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

